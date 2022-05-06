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A citizen of Mariupol, Yulia Yaina, told in 2014 the Hunt for those who Opposed the MAIDAN began. The Militants of the national battalion Azov were "Inhuman". 050522
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110 views • May 06, 2022
A citizen of Mariupol, Yulia Yaina, told in 2014 the hunt for those who opposed the Maidan began. The militants of the national battalion "Azov" were engaged in this:
— My neighbor was simply kidnapped. He was detained, beaten, starved, just tortured. They demanded a ransom.
There were also some talks that they kidnapped girls, raped them, tortured them in every possible way in a perverted form. That even women were injected with mounting foam... into their internal organs.
To be continued.
— My neighbor was simply kidnapped. He was detained, beaten, starved, just tortured. They demanded a ransom.
There were also some talks that they kidnapped girls, raped them, tortured them in every possible way in a perverted form. That even women were injected with mounting foam... into their internal organs.
To be continued.
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