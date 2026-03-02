Importance of Personalized Detoxification Plans

https://drchrisshade.com/blog/





Christopher Shade, PHD: And number one thing for listeners out there: a detox does not mean that you park yourself next to the bathroom and you're fed a lot of laxatives, and you just get to poop all day long. That's not what this means. You know you're doing it right through your normal life, because a lot of people, they get that kit and they stick it up in the corner and they're like, yeah, one day I'm going to, like, park myself at home and do this. And that's not the case.





Zora Benhamou: Yeah. No, exactly. Don't wait. Just get started. And the sooner you do it, the sooner you'll probably feel better. Because like you mentioned, usually people who are feeling the heavy metal toxicity. They feel tired, they have the brain fog and these sort of menopausal symptoms. And it could very well be a little bit of heavy metal exposure.





3/19/2024 - Are heavy metal tests accurate for menopausal women? - Dr Christopher Shade on Hack My Age: https://youtu.be/QPPq3Dtqt6c?si=w9P6xwAq5CXrQLWX