© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Funniest video I have ever made - Cannabis Jimmy swinging out of his shoes at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia while he shanks the ball and hits his neighbor's house. Let's Go Brandon !
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • January 08, 2022
I shanked the golf ball and hit my neighbor's house. Fortunately he was not home at the time. Of course, Jeffrey my son who took this video, and I had enjoyed a few pops before the film making. We really do enjoy iiving here in Medellin, Colombia , as Expats. We will not be forever. Maybe another 5-10 years. I am thinking 6 months in the US and 6 months here every year. Right now we are enjoying living here:
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
Cannabis Jimmy
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
Cannabis Jimmy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.