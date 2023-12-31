Create New Account
JD Rucker is telling us they are already pushing slave masks again in LA County - Stop these MFer's now - Don't mask up - Don't let them do this to you again - lock downs are coming
Published 20 hours ago

Time to get your Ak out of storage for what's coming. Don't be a Wus.  Panzy Bamby - Stand Up Now.  Don't let these medical tyranny Bastards do this to us again.  Where is that little Rat Fauci these days ?  Will they bring him back ?  I have been missing seeing his little ;pointy rat face on TV.

newsjdrucker

