Globalist Cabal Attacks On North America

The subject of this video montage is the evil globalist cabal and their continued attacks on the people and environment of North America. From the intentional devastating forest fires in Canada to the chemical attacks on New York and Ohio, the cabal will apparently stop at nothing in their insane quest to dominate and control and subjugate Sovereign Humanity. As one man in the video points out, only a massive uprising of awakened, outraged people all over the world will suffice to take our countires back from this evil force that is destroying our civilization and our planet.

The War On Humanity

