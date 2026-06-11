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6.11.26 - Jordan on SPLC/ActBlue; Piper on Talarico/Anthony
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Dr. Everett Piper's column featuring a pastor's response to Christian heretic James Talarico went viral, as the nation--and hopefully the state of Texas--is opening their eyes to this psychopathic Senate candidate. We also discuss the state of race in America today as evidenced by the reaction to the Karmelo Anthony verdict.

Also: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan joins us live to discuss the SPLC indictments and fiery hearings in committee on Wednesday, and other crucial committee business.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy