OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST, THE MOST HIGH PRIEST WITH THE NEW COVENANT, Hebrews 8:1-13, 20260221

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Hebrews 8
8:1 Now of the things which we have spoken this is the sum: We have such an high priest, who is set on the right hand of the throne of the Majesty in the heavens;
Psalm 68:18
Thou hast ascended on high, thou hast led captivity captive: thou hast received gifts for men; yea, for the rebellious also, that the Lord God might dwell among them.
Psalm 110:1
The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Ephesians 1:20
Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
Colossians 3:1
If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
Hebrews 2:17
Wherefore in all things it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.
Hebrews 3:1
Wherefore, holy brethren, partakers of the heavenly calling, consider the Apostle and High Priest of our profession, Christ Jesus;
Hebrews 10:12
But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;
2 A minister of the sanctuary, and of the true tabernacle, which the Lord pitched, and not man.
Hebrews 9:11
11 But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building;
Hebrews 9:24
24 For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:
* * * *
FCG Church Weekly Worship:
Sabbath: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)
Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home
Email: [email protected]