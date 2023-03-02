Create New Account
Your Confusions About Love Clarified! | Sadhguru
Sadhguru and actress, film producer and former Miss India, Juhi Chawla, engage in a lively and insightful discussion about what exactly love is. Sadhguru dispels many myths about love and attachment, and explains how falling in love with everyone and everything around us possible for each of us. Love is a sweetness of emotion within us, he explains, not something given to us by someone else. Thus, the possibility to be loving or to fall in love is entirely in our hands.

