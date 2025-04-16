A Remnant of Israel Romans 11 1 6 Morning Manna Apr 15 2025

In this Tuesday episode, Rick and Doc begin their study of Romans Chapter 11, focusing on verses 1 through 6. They tackle Paul’s piercing question: Has God cast away His people? Paul emphatically responds, “God forbid,” pointing to the ongoing existence of a faithful remnant within Israel, chosen by grace. They'll explore the biblical distinction between Jews and the broader nation of Israel, challenging the modern Zionist view that equates the two. They discuss Elijah’s despair in 1 Kings 19 and God’s reminder that He preserved 7,000 who remained faithful—illustrating the enduring pattern of God preserving a remnant. Paul’s message is clear: salvation is by grace, not ethnicity or works. Rick and Doc conclude by urging listeners to see all who believe in Jesus, regardless of race or heritage, as the true remnant of God.

Topics Covered

Has God rejected Israel? Paul's emphatic "God forbid"

Distinction between Jews and Israelites (Judah vs. full nation of Israel)

Elijah’s despair and God’s assurance of a hidden remnant

Critique of Christian Zionism and ethnically-based salvation

The concept of remnant chosen by grace, not works

Paul's grief over Israel’s rejection of Christ and the inclusion of Gentiles

Scripture References

