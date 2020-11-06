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Vote Totals? Regulation, Taxation & Strangulation Without Representation
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164 views • November 06, 2020
Vote count fraud is another lie from US govt that is suffocating us with trillions in debt, lockdown and mask mandates. Now CDC says they won’t count flu cases for 2020-2021 after flu “disappeared” with COVID
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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