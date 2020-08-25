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Return to Zion
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63 views • August 25, 2020
Though we see times of great upheavals, sickness, death - ultimately judgment leads to repentance, awakening, and restoration. Yahweh is Gathering His remnant and establishing His Kingdom on earth. We might weep now, but our tears will turn to joy as He transforms our hearts, lives, brings justice, marks us with great Salvation, and faithfully fulfills all that He has promised! AMEN!
I Corinthians 3:7
Psalm 126:1-6
Isaiah 13:19-22
Isaiah 14:1-2
Ezekiel 8:1-18, 9:4, 10:17-22, 11:14-20
I Corinthians 3:7
Psalm 126:1-6
Isaiah 13:19-22
Isaiah 14:1-2
Ezekiel 8:1-18, 9:4, 10:17-22, 11:14-20
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