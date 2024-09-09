BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Estate And Money Show Episode 33 - MORTGAGES & LINES OF CREDIT
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 7 months ago

🌟 Welcome to the Real Estate & Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston! 🌟


Tonight, we're diving into the exciting world of mortgages and lines of credit across Canada. 🚀


Tune in for exclusive insights as our special guest, Aaron Cates from Northwood Mortgage, joins us to reveal the top strategies for securing financing for your home, condo, office space, or even your farm! 🏡🏢🚜


Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get your burning questions answered live on air! 📞💬


Catch us tonight and get the financial tips you need to make your real estate dreams a reality! 🌟✨


#RealEstate #Mortgages #Finance #Canada #KevinJJohnston #NorthwoodMortgage #LiveShow


The Real Estate & Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston is Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time


LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

X.com/KevinTheJackal

and

x.com/KJJTV13

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy