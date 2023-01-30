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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Flatterer.
Proverbs 29:5 (NIV).
5) Those who flatter their neighbors
are spreading nets for their feet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Flattery feeds personal vanity and sets a trap for its victim.
Ignore both the flatterer and the flattery.
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