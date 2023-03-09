Megadeth - Capitol Punishment (full album)

0:00 - Kill the King
3:46 - Dread and The Fugitive Mind
8:13 - Crush 'Em
13:12 - A rip of Needles and Pins by The Searchers...? Weird.
13:42 - Use the Man (Seems to be a remaster or something)
17:50 - Almost Honest (Probably another remaster)
21:54 - Trust (Yet another remaster... I think)
27:07 - A Tout Le Monde (I'm just marking these all as remasters at this point)
31:39 - Train of Consequences (Remastered)
35:07 - Sweating Bullets (Remastered)
40:12 - Symphony of Destruction (Remastered)
44:15 - Hanger 18 (Remastered)
49:29 - Holy Wars... The Punishment Due (Remastered)
56:05 - In My Darkest Hour (Remastered)
1:02:25 - Peace Sells (Remastered)
1:06:30 - Capitol Punishment
