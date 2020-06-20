© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What we need are some good Ole Fashion Wood Sheds
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • June 20, 2020
The truths in this clip of the Andy Griffith Show would solve a lot of the worlds problems today. Obviously we can't snatch up a grown person, throw them over our knee and wear their ass out with a willow switch or belt. However, since the Communist Democrats won't allow the Police to do their job, a nice Strong Club or Louisville Slugger would do the trick!!
Black Lives Matter and Antifa are Following the Satanic Creed: ‘Do What Thou Wilt Shall Be The Whole Of The Law’
Part 1 https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-and-antifa-are-following-the-satanic-creed-do-what-thou-wilt-shall-be-the-whole-of-the-law/
Part 2 https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-and-antifa-are-following-the-satanic-creed-do-what-thou-wilt-shall-be-the-whole-of-the-law-part-2/
Consider a donation to help keep the ministry afloat https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Black Lives Matter and Antifa are Following the Satanic Creed: ‘Do What Thou Wilt Shall Be The Whole Of The Law’
Part 1 https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-and-antifa-are-following-the-satanic-creed-do-what-thou-wilt-shall-be-the-whole-of-the-law/
Part 2 https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-and-antifa-are-following-the-satanic-creed-do-what-thou-wilt-shall-be-the-whole-of-the-law-part-2/
Consider a donation to help keep the ministry afloat https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.