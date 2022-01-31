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Ep. 633 – Father Tearfully Tells School His Daughter Was Sexually Assaulted & Their Response…
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91 views • January 31, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start at a Virginia School Board meeting, where an emotional father attempted to talk to the elected officials about his daughter being sexually assaulted in school. Their response was stunning.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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