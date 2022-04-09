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Clay Clark exposes False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari - Klaus Schwab's Top Advisor
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1239 views • April 09, 2022
Clay exposes the most sinister globalist, and False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab's Top Advisor! Harari is heard here calling humans animals who now (through injection) can be controlled from the inside yet offers godhood to humans through AI. He also is quoted saying "Jesus is fake news"... these satanic plans, lies must be exposed...and Clay Clark has put together this amazing presentation to do that! Please like and share...
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