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DR. LEE MERRITT: OVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS
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442 views • December 21, 2021
DR. LEE MERRITT: OVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS
5G is much more dangerous than previous cellular technologies because it uses millimeter waves of much higher frequencies. Within the radio frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, the higher the frequency the more dangerous it is.
Also because of the limits of the frequencies used, in order for users to have good reception it is estimated they will need to put a mini cell station every 2 to 8 houses. This will multiply significantly the amount of RF Radiation we will be exposed to.
Source:
Dr. Lee Merritt on Truth Media
5G is much more dangerous than previous cellular technologies because it uses millimeter waves of much higher frequencies. Within the radio frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, the higher the frequency the more dangerous it is.
Also because of the limits of the frequencies used, in order for users to have good reception it is estimated they will need to put a mini cell station every 2 to 8 houses. This will multiply significantly the amount of RF Radiation we will be exposed to.
Source:
Dr. Lee Merritt on Truth Media
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