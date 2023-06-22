Create New Account
Safety Wars Live 6-21-2023 Ocean Gate Titan Sub Search and Heat Stress
Safety Wars
Safety Wars Live 6-21-2023. Jim discusses the search for the Ocean Gate Titan Sub that is currently missing. It is estimated that it will be out of air sometime by 4-5 AM Thursday morning EST. Summer Solstice is here and so are heat stress issues. Senator Chuck Schumer's thoughts on AI. For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected] WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn. WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS. #Jimpoesl #safetywars #safetyfm #jayallen #HOP #Humanandorganizationalperformanc #safety #osha #safetywarslive #jcptechnicalservices #safetytraining #mediabias #happyholidays #suicide #coldstress #smartgoals #disasterprep #forklifts #energypolicy #2023 #HappyNewYear #REspirator

Keywords
jim poeslsafety warsjcp technical servicesmissing sub

