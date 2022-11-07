Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy's 3 part - Ask for Amnestry - series: Emily's narrative is destroyed - This is a Cabal trial balloon narrative. Polly rips Her to shreds. It is time for Justice. Part A
163 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 16 days ago |

Polly completely calls out this Cabal player asking for Amnesty  Can you even get your mind around what it will be like when they start mass arresting all these people that locked us up, made us wear masks, fucked up our children, prohibited seeing Grandma in the nursing home, fired from your job because you would not take the death shot, did not follow their social distancing rules, etc.  Round Em Up now.  Send them all to Gitmo. Bye !

Keywords
cabalamnestycovid

