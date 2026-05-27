AI and Metered Intelligence – Video #322

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Open AI CEO Sam Altman reveals the technocratic plan for “metered intelligence” – the same old Archontic agenda of stealing something then selling it back.
Shownotes:
https://x.com/alex_prompter/status/2059240459222868479
https://x.com/JustinWollett/status/2059274752330469494
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ai-hallucinations-and-deception/
https://www.dw.com/en/pope-urges-disarming-of-ai-in-major-manifesto/a-77288369
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-us-israel-ai-war-against-iran-video-293/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/thiel-musk-push-ai-takeover-of-law-video-310/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-ai-messiah-of-chabad-video-300/
https://www.megger.com/en/et-online/april-2023/what-became-of-nikola-tesla%E2%80%99s-wireless-dream
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLJk8xRyRcr/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/western-medicine-rockefeller-medicine/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hyper-dimensional-entities-part-1/