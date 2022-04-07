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New York City Mayor Eric Adams Attacks Toddlers
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488 views • April 07, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane rips off the communist mask of New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams who apparently is dancing all over New York City without his mask while forcing toddlers to suffer in theirs, growing mold in their lungs and becoming more developmentally stunted from missing non-verbal cues, and the show concludes with a look at how the Miami Open was an epic show of bioweapon jabbed injuries forcing some of the world’s most stellar athletes to step down with overwhelming chest pain. All that and more!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10047a-new-york-city-mayor-eric-adams-attacks-toddlers.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane rips off the communist mask of New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams who apparently is dancing all over New York City without his mask while forcing toddlers to suffer in theirs, growing mold in their lungs and becoming more developmentally stunted from missing non-verbal cues, and the show concludes with a look at how the Miami Open was an epic show of bioweapon jabbed injuries forcing some of the world’s most stellar athletes to step down with overwhelming chest pain. All that and more!
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10047a-new-york-city-mayor-eric-adams-attacks-toddlers.html
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