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BREAKING! Dr. Joseph Mercola Forced to Delete ALL Content (25 years worth!) Within 48 Hours!
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1656 views • August 04, 2021
(Aug 4th, 2021) The evil Biden regime has basically digitally castrated the 1st person on their "dirty dozen spreaders of vaccine misinformation" hit list.
https://www.mercola.com/
https://www.mercola.com/
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