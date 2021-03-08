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Iranian - Russian and Chinese Officials Claim COVID-19 Is A Biological Weapon ?
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181 views • March 08, 2021
Iranian - Russian and Chinese Officials Claim COVID-19 Is A Biological Weapon ? , I do respect the Lady , the subject in the contect from respect for IRAN , respect for CHINA , of even for RUSSIA , but this was removed from the news , AND , it seems to be truth ! MY WEBSITE /site/xxxxyy1956 , SINPLY a website Link : https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/china-wuhan-province-hubei , DOWNLOAD - LINK https://mega.nz/file/nJsAmZxC#i_jBzvxvZcCHidnU_fRHNSEj5h0igswuTvb6oc4vlvM , GOOD QUESTION Dear Lady , Since A LONG TIME AGO , I heared something STRANGE ! ISRAEL did 9-11 - All the proof in the world . . . ( ? ) https://www.brighteon.com/2f086e5f-e893-402f-9788-719666b5e0f0 ( ? ) , Who knows ? -
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