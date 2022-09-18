Create New Account
Fauci and Big Pharma’s Collusion To Ban Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Is a Crime
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1mpy91a1

09/15/2022 In the Senate hearing on September 14, Fauci was still dodging the question of his interests with Big Pharma, who together blocked the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, resulting in the needless loss of countless savable lives. The pandemic could have ended long ago

