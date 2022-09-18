Fauci and Big Pharma’s Collusion To Ban Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Is a Crime

https://gnews.org/post/p1mpy91a1
09/15/2022 In the Senate hearing on September 14, Fauci was still dodging the question of his interests with Big Pharma, who together blocked the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, resulting in the needless loss of countless savable lives. The pandemic could have ended long ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.