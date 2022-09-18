Fauci and Big Pharma’s Collusion To Ban Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Is a Crime

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mpy91a1
09/15/2022 In the Senate hearing on September 14, Fauci was still dodging the question of his interests with Big Pharma, who together blocked the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, resulting in the needless loss of countless savable lives. The pandemic could have ended long ago