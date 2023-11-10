Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BODYCAM ActBlue Security Officials Lobby Boston Police To Have Journalists Arrested
channel image
High Hopes
2892 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published Yesterday

O'Keefe Media Group


Nov 9, 2023


O’Keefe obtains body cam footage of ActBlue security officials lobbying police to have journalists arrested: "We own the sidewalk"


"We're all for free press but they were being aggressive."


"Technically he should be subject to arrest."


Police Officer responds: "O'Keefe can record anywhere he wants"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jJ3ItYGcUQ

Keywords
policeomgbostonjournalistsarrestedlobbyjames okeefesidewalkaggressiveactbluebodycamokeefe media groupsecurity officials

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket