BODYCAM ActBlue Security Officials Lobby Boston Police To Have Journalists Arrested

O'Keefe Media Group
Nov 9, 2023
O’Keefe obtains body cam footage of ActBlue security officials lobbying police to have journalists arrested: "We own the sidewalk"
"We're all for free press but they were being aggressive."
"Technically he should be subject to arrest."
Police Officer responds: "O'Keefe can record anywhere he wants"
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jJ3ItYGcUQ
