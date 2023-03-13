Live Chat with Paul; -118- Rob Talks UFOs and UFO people on Cahill, Corbell, Craig Charlies UFOs etc

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO chat with Rob Farmer on UFOs and UFOLOGY [00:02:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul talks about the learning process of UFO research and video analyzing as no one teaches this stuff in the details I get in to things. [00:05:00] (3) Rob talks about a UFO case [00:06:20] (4) Talk about Corbells latest Leak. What Rob thinks. [00:20:00] (5) Paul and Rob talk about damaged UFOLOGY [00:29:00] (6) Rob talks about an Abduction case [00:32:00] (7) Talk about GUFON TPOM and UFO talking heads [00:36;00] (8) Rob brings up a new case hes working on for his investigation group of lights seen in sky in Wales. [00:43:46] (9) Paul runs the images through filters to see details one can miss otherwise [00:45:46] (10) Gabber Joins on side voice with Rob.. Paul has to adjust volumes for both.. [00:54:00] (11) Resume with Wales New Case File [01:06:00] (12) Could it be a Train with spots or people on the Train with Torches? [01:17:00] (13) Road Works? with high mast work lights? [01:40:00] (14) Now look at Cahill Case for Robs opinion and Re-Cap of a new possible Plane [01:50:00] (15) Paul looks at a new plane overlayed with video object shape [01:58:30] (16) Robs asks about rolling shutter and long exposure (motion blur) [02:40:00] (17) Catalina UFO case of 1966 [02:49:00] (18) Paul disheartened by the UFO field.. etc [02:53:10] (19) Rob verse David Clarke and Calvine Case [03:11:00] (20) Rob leaves and Now we look at Gabbers Moms UFO video Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage FAIR USE

