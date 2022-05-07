Dinesh on how 2000 Mules shows that Trump easily won the 2020 election:

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"In this movie, we show that there are at least 400,000 fraudulent votes and when you look at them state by state...And if you re-do the electoral map, you'll see that means that Trump WON the 2020 election."
Trump winning is now a proven fact. They cannot hide from this truth.
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https://rumble.com/v13mc57-live-president-donald-j.-trump-in-greensburg-pa.html