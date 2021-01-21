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CNN Threatens Reddit User For Exercising Free Speech | #CNNBlackmail
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70 views • January 21, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3734/cnn-threatens-reddit-user-for-exercising-free-speech-cnnblackmail
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3734-cnn-threatens-reddit-user-for-exercising-free-speech-cnnblackmail
As America celebrated Independence Day, the Internet exploded following allegations that CNN threatened and coerced the Reddit user behind the popular Donald Trump/CNN Wrestling meme into silence for exercising his first amendment rights. In an article by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, it is detailed how Reddit user HanA**holeSolo “apologized for calls for violence against the press,” took down all his social media posts, begged for his identity not to be released an promised he wouldn’t engage in any similar behavior. The article noted that CNN agreed not to release his name, but “reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”
Source: http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/politics/kfile-reddit-user-trump-tweet/index.html
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3734/cnn-threatens-reddit-user-for-exercising-free-speech-cnnblackmail
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3734-cnn-threatens-reddit-user-for-exercising-free-speech-cnnblackmail
As America celebrated Independence Day, the Internet exploded following allegations that CNN threatened and coerced the Reddit user behind the popular Donald Trump/CNN Wrestling meme into silence for exercising his first amendment rights. In an article by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, it is detailed how Reddit user HanA**holeSolo “apologized for calls for violence against the press,” took down all his social media posts, begged for his identity not to be released an promised he wouldn’t engage in any similar behavior. The article noted that CNN agreed not to release his name, but “reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”
Source: http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/politics/kfile-reddit-user-trump-tweet/index.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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