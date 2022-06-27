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Dr. Scott Lively explains why the appropriation of God's rainbow is more than just arrogant defiance against Him. A look at key scripture passages proves that Lucifer himself is the spiritual head of the triumphal "Gay Pride" parades taking place across the globe.
Read more HERE: https://www.scottlively.net/2022/06/22/rainbow-defilement-heralds-the-antichrist-kingdom/