Matt Gaetz On The Threat Of New Covid Lockdowns:
"If They're Coming Back Again, I Think We're Going To Have A Lot More Americans A Part Of Our Political Coalition To Stand For Freedom."
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1694101229478072658
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.