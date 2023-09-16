Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9-15-23 more than 1,000 additional African invaders arrived in boats from Tunisia to Lampedusa Italy
channel image
High Hopes
2776 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
60 views
Published 16 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Sep 15, 2023


The Island originally had a population of 6000. Now there are more migrants there than the original Italian people. How long until they accomplish this here in the United States and turn us into a 3rd World shit hole?


Too survive you must turn them back by ANY means necessary. I do mean any. Interpret this in any way you may.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/arcUeO7yhExW/

Keywords
africansmigrantsitalyboatsinvaderstunisiajim crenshawlampedusaover 1000

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket