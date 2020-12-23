© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flynn reveals harrowing experiences of last 4 years; Insurrection Act explained | NTD highlights
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
517 views • December 23, 2020
00:00 Flynn: Deep State Buried Me Six Feet Under
In an interview with American Thought Leaders, General Michael Flynn gives his harrowing account of the last four years. Flynn says the American people saved him after he was targeted by the federal government.
01:49 Scholar Explains the Insurrection Act
A constitution scholar explains the Insurrection act as a way to investigate potential fraud in the election, but it still depends—not on the federal government—but on the citizens of each state.
05:40 US Biz Owners Stand Up to Lockdowns
Small business owners across the country say they've had enough with the lockdowns and they're going to open up.
In an interview with American Thought Leaders, General Michael Flynn gives his harrowing account of the last four years. Flynn says the American people saved him after he was targeted by the federal government.
01:49 Scholar Explains the Insurrection Act
A constitution scholar explains the Insurrection act as a way to investigate potential fraud in the election, but it still depends—not on the federal government—but on the citizens of each state.
05:40 US Biz Owners Stand Up to Lockdowns
Small business owners across the country say they've had enough with the lockdowns and they're going to open up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.