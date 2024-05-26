Deagel Predicts 2025 Cataclysm

Back in 2014, Deagel Corporation made a bold prediction that 70.2% of the USA would die by 2025. They felt 25% or more of the world would die in 2025 too. What if Deagel was correct and 2025 will be the year of a Mohair Micronova blasting us back to the Stone Age? Within hours of losing electrical power will be lost for years. Here's how one man described our future: "[2025?] society as we know it will have collapsed. Food will be extremely limited. Lawlessness will have taken over the land. Gangs will roam the countryside scavenging for resources like food, water and fuel. This breakdown won’t be sudden. It will happen over a period of months. It might even have already begun.” Bill McGuire Deagel's prediction matches the Bible. Let's analyze the verses.

