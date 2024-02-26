Create New Account
Trump was right to criticize NATO | Erik Prince talks with Steve Gruber
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Trump was right to criticize NATO | TheSteveGruberShow | Fmr. U.S. Navy SEAL Officer Erik Prince discusses with Steve Gruber the need for NATO countries in Europe to spend more on defense, rather than relying on US tax dollars. @CPAC



Watch more #SteveGruberShow here: https://rumble.com/user/TheSteveGruberShow

natoerik princesteve grubercpac 2024

