Trump was right to criticize NATO | Erik Prince talks with Steve Gruber

Trump was right to criticize NATO | TheSteveGruberShow | Fmr. U.S. Navy SEAL Officer Erik Prince discusses with Steve Gruber the need for NATO countries in Europe to spend more on defense, rather than relying on US tax dollars. @CPAC
Watch more #SteveGruberShow here: https://rumble.com/user/TheSteveGruberShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.