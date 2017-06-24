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[Jun 24, 2017] History of Fake Space | Outer Space Does Not Exist ▶️️ [ODD TV]
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97 views • June 19, 2021
•𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝙏𝙑•
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝙚 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
★𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐁𝐨𝐱:
https://donorbox.org/ODDTV
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘖𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘋𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘛𝘌 𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://www.preparewithODDTV.com
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
•𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
•𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
•𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
•𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
•𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
•𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
•𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
•𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝙚 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
★𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐁𝐨𝐱:
https://donorbox.org/ODDTV
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘖𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘋𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘛𝘌 𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://www.preparewithODDTV.com
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
•𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
•𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
•𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
•𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
•𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
•𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
•𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
•𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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