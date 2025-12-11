© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fenbendazole For Cancer And Hard Science - William Makis MD w’ Dr. John Campbell
Dr. John Campbell breaks down fenbendazole and mebendazole as promising repurposed antiparasitics for aggressive cancers, featuring Dr. William Makis' insights on Joe Tippens' stage 4 small cell lung cancer survival.
Experts discuss solid preclinical biochemistry showing these drugs block cancer cell glucose uptake, trigger apoptosis, and synergize with chemo/immunotherapy—backed by hundreds of studies and case series like Stanford's 2021 report of three terminal patients achieving remission.
Dr. Makis shares real-world successes from his cancer coaching, including stage 4 pancreatic and ovarian cases shrinking post-chemo failure, plus FDA-approved mebendazole trials for colorectal, prostate, and brain cancers.Calls for urgent clinical trials on "turbo cancers" and Right to Try laws to expand access, emphasizing safety and multi-pathway action over speculation and more on the subject of Fenbendazole and cancer.