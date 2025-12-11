BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fenbendazole For Cancer And Hard Science - William Makis MD w’ Dr. John Campbell
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
706 followers
252 views • 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHxCC5d23Eo

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Fenbendazole For Cancer And Hard Science - William Makis MD w’ Dr. John Campbell


Dr. John Campbell breaks down fenbendazole and mebendazole as promising repurposed antiparasitics for aggressive cancers, featuring Dr. William Makis' insights on Joe Tippens' stage 4 small cell lung cancer survival.


Experts discuss solid preclinical biochemistry showing these drugs block cancer cell glucose uptake, trigger apoptosis, and synergize with chemo/immunotherapy—backed by hundreds of studies and case series like Stanford's 2021 report of three terminal patients achieving remission.


Dr. Makis shares real-world successes from his cancer coaching, including stage 4 pancreatic and ovarian cases shrinking post-chemo failure, plus FDA-approved mebendazole trials for colorectal, prostate, and brain cancers.Calls for urgent clinical trials on "turbo cancers" and Right to Try laws to expand access, emphasizing safety and multi-pathway action over speculation and more on the subject of Fenbendazole and cancer.

fenbendazoleivermectinfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancer treatmentdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis dr john campbellivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr john campbell ivermectin fenbendazole cancermel gibson ivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancer treatmentdr william makis vaccine turbo cancerdr john campbell cancer treatmentdr john campbell turbo cancerdr william makis dr john campbell interviewfenbendazole for cancer and hard science william makis md w dr john campbell
