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BOMBSHELL!! MAINE CDC DIRECTER - DR. SHAH EXPOSED ON LIVESTREAM UNDER OATH
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362 views • October 15, 2021
Shah MUST be removed. He and Mills advocated taking away choice, meanwhile this damning evidence shows the danger they forced on Mainers. Don't take my word for it....just watch the video.
Media should be covering this hearing, but they are silent. When it is ruled on they will come out and cover for Shah.
Media should be covering this hearing, but they are silent. When it is ruled on they will come out and cover for Shah.
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