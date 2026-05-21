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US Darkhorse drone: Future hypersonic weapon or sitting duck?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US Darkhorse drone: Future hypersonic weapon or sitting duck?

The CIA-founded In-Q-Tel and other investors have poured some $350 million into the Hermeus unmanned hypersonic aircraft program.

What is Hermeus?

👉 Hermeus is a US aerospace company said to be connected to the “PayPal Mafia”

➡️ Its CEO AJ Piplica previously worked at SpaceX — founded by Elon Musk

➡️ The company uses Musk’s Starlink satellite internet terminals on its prototypes

➡️ It is backed by Founders Fund, co-founded by Peter Thiel — a PayPal co-founder alongside Musk and others and also a co-founder of Palantir

What does Hermeus build?

Hermeus is working with the Pentagon to develop high-supersonic and hypersonic planes.

♦️ It has already built several remotely-piloted prototypes under its Quarterhorse program

♦️ Its long-term goal is a reusable, multi-mission hypersonic drone called “Darkhorse,” with speeds up to Mach 5

♦️ The company’s reasoning is that a reusable hypersonic aircraft could be cheaper and more flexible than hypersonic missiles

Potential applications include:

➡️ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

➡️ penetrating air defenses for attack missions

➡️ rapid cargo delivery

➡️ acting as a high-speed node in networked warfare

📌 Darkhorse is projected to enter service later this decade if tests go well

Engine problems

The concept is interesting but the design faces problems:

🔴 Critics note that Hermeus currently relies on the old Pratt & Whitney F100 jet engine

🔴 The firms’s Chimera engine concept is a hybrid propulsion system that combines a conventional jet like the F100 with a ramjet, enabling take-off from a runway before transition to very high-speed flight

🔴 The F100 entered service in the 1970s and powers the Mach 2.5 F-15 and early F-16 fighters, able to reach Mach 2

🔴 As yet, the Hermeus Quarterhorse has not yet flown supersonically - a milestone first achieved in 1947

It remains uncertain if Hermeus will reach hypersonic speed — a question often asked of US hypersonic missile programs. China, Iran and Russia are already far ahead.


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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