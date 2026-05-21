US Darkhorse drone: Future hypersonic weapon or sitting duck?



The CIA-founded In-Q-Tel and other investors have poured some $350 million into the Hermeus unmanned hypersonic aircraft program.



What is Hermeus?



👉 Hermeus is a US aerospace company said to be connected to the “PayPal Mafia”



➡️ Its CEO AJ Piplica previously worked at SpaceX — founded by Elon Musk



➡️ The company uses Musk’s Starlink satellite internet terminals on its prototypes



➡️ It is backed by Founders Fund, co-founded by Peter Thiel — a PayPal co-founder alongside Musk and others and also a co-founder of Palantir



What does Hermeus build?



Hermeus is working with the Pentagon to develop high-supersonic and hypersonic planes.



♦️ It has already built several remotely-piloted prototypes under its Quarterhorse program



♦️ Its long-term goal is a reusable, multi-mission hypersonic drone called “Darkhorse,” with speeds up to Mach 5



♦️ The company’s reasoning is that a reusable hypersonic aircraft could be cheaper and more flexible than hypersonic missiles



Potential applications include:



➡️ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance



➡️ penetrating air defenses for attack missions



➡️ rapid cargo delivery



➡️ acting as a high-speed node in networked warfare



📌 Darkhorse is projected to enter service later this decade if tests go well



Engine problems



The concept is interesting but the design faces problems:



🔴 Critics note that Hermeus currently relies on the old Pratt & Whitney F100 jet engine



🔴 The firms’s Chimera engine concept is a hybrid propulsion system that combines a conventional jet like the F100 with a ramjet, enabling take-off from a runway before transition to very high-speed flight



🔴 The F100 entered service in the 1970s and powers the Mach 2.5 F-15 and early F-16 fighters, able to reach Mach 2



🔴 As yet, the Hermeus Quarterhorse has not yet flown supersonically - a milestone first achieved in 1947



It remains uncertain if Hermeus will reach hypersonic speed — a question often asked of US hypersonic missile programs. China, Iran and Russia are already far ahead.





@geopolitics_prime