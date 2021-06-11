Another elephant herd in southwest China; Oxford study- no bats sold in Wuhan in 2019

Chinese residents liken a quarantine site to a concentration camp in the city of Guangzhou. The facility was set up to combat a surge in the CCP virus there. While under at-home quarantine, a group of Chinese citizens were seen crying out to nearby authorities for help. They explained they’d been stuck inside for days without food. A communist party official, murdered at the university he works for. A lecturer is the main suspect, and police say he was motivated by employment issues. For the first time ever, a Chinese scientist is going on trial in the U.S. That’s for hiding his research work in China, while taking government grants. And another herd of elephants are on the move in southwest China. The group comes after a separate band of 15, who caught the public eye with a more than 300-mile march.