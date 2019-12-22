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Choosing to let YHVH be Himself
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3 views • December 22, 2019
Romans 3
Matthew 5
Torah is about expressing love for God by doing what He asks to the best of our abilities. I am seeking to know His heart by walking out His paths of righteousness (Psalm 23).
#testimonychallenge
Matthew 5
Torah is about expressing love for God by doing what He asks to the best of our abilities. I am seeking to know His heart by walking out His paths of righteousness (Psalm 23).
#testimonychallenge
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