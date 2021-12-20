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Sick Satanic Pedophiles Everywere, CNN, CIA, FBI, MSM, FB, Twitter etc... [19.12.2021].
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12 views • December 20, 2021
Original title: Twitter Nukes Project Veritas Account Exposing CNN Pedos
December 18, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/ready-just-project-veritas-identifies-cnn-employee-involved-new-pedo-scandal/
December 16, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-one-difficult-stories-ever-tell-project-veritas-whistleblower-exposes-another-cnn-producers-involvement-underage-girls/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=Project+Veritas
'Dude, I can’t believe how much Twitter defends child abuse. There was also that kid trying to get the child porn of him taken down and Twitter wouldn’t because it “didn’t violate any rules”'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/verdict-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-highly-likely-wednesday-source-maxwell-threatening-start-naming-names/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/rfk-jr-reporter-found-monument-dead-orphans-tortured-killed-monster-fauci-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/must-watch-outraged-parents-demand-answers-leaked-training-audio-exposes-california-middle-school-teachers-conspiring-hide-lgbtq-indoctrination-parents/
182,949 views Dec 19, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tew4sUCN3cg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
December 18, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/ready-just-project-veritas-identifies-cnn-employee-involved-new-pedo-scandal/
December 16, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-one-difficult-stories-ever-tell-project-veritas-whistleblower-exposes-another-cnn-producers-involvement-underage-girls/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=Project+Veritas
'Dude, I can’t believe how much Twitter defends child abuse. There was also that kid trying to get the child porn of him taken down and Twitter wouldn’t because it “didn’t violate any rules”'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/verdict-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-highly-likely-wednesday-source-maxwell-threatening-start-naming-names/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/rfk-jr-reporter-found-monument-dead-orphans-tortured-killed-monster-fauci-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/must-watch-outraged-parents-demand-answers-leaked-training-audio-exposes-california-middle-school-teachers-conspiring-hide-lgbtq-indoctrination-parents/
182,949 views Dec 19, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tew4sUCN3cg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
Keywords
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