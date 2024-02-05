Congress Plots "Nation-destroying" Amnesty & Legalizing Biden Border Crimes: ALIPAC Chief William Gheen

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are plotting to ram a massive amnesty bill through Congress that would legalize much of what the Biden administration has done to dissolve the U.S. border and bring in millions of illegal immigrants, and it must be stopped, warned Americans for Legal Immigration PAC (ALIPAC) chief William Gheen in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. If approved, it could forever change the political landscape of the United States as Democrats import enormous numbers of new Democrat voters. Gheen, who has been battling on this front for decades, warned that Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer likely has the RINO votes to get it through the Senate and a plan to have it approved in the House, or he would not have publicly discussed this. However, if Americans get informed and active, this can be stopped, he said.





