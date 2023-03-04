03/02/2023 Mike Lindell : I have been investigating the CCP interference in the US election in 2020

https://gettr.com/post/p2ai70c180b

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 My pillow CEO Mike Lindell @mikelindell : I have been investigating the CCP interference in the US election in 2020. I will put the evidence out there next month, and everyone in the fight can go to electioncrimebureau.com to get all the information, including how we're going to take back our country and take down the CCP as this is ongoing.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 “我的枕头”首席执行官迈克·林德尔：我一直在调查中共干涉美国 2020 年大选的问题。我将在下个月拿出相关证据，每个人都可以去 electioncrimebureau.com 网站了解所有信息，包括我们要如何夺回我们的国家，并推翻中共。





