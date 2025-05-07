💥Precision drone footage: destruction of enemy armored vehicles in an underground garage

In the vicinity of Velyka Pysarivka village (Sumy Region), the enemy equipped an underground garage where they placed "Kozak" armored vehicles. Our reconnaissance was able to uncover the enemy's object.

The footage from the objective control cameras shows the precision work of the operators of the Northern Wind UAVs, who systematically destroy the enemy's armored fighting vehicles.

Pakistani army spokesman to Reuters:

Pakistan shot down 3 Rafale, 1 Su-30 and 1 MiG-29 aircraft piloted by India.

Ten people were killed and 48 wounded after Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control, Reuters reported, citing Indian police.



