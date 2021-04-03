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The Seer - documentary film by Lars Muhl 2019 [Free 3-4 April 2021]
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39 views • April 03, 2021
One of my friends want this movie, just get it so here you go. I havn't seen it yet. I am not a 'spiritual' person, I am straightforward and direct person, I say things as they are without wrapping it up with 'politically correct' NPM language, NewSpeak or DoubleSpeak so everyone understands what I am saying and MEANS the first time. You can call it tough love, I do what I feel like doing. The best way to feel good about yourself is to simply be yourself. There are quite a few people who do not understand or can do, it is more important to them what OTHERS think about them. I don't give a shit what people 'thing' about me.
Description:
A rare and beautiful documentary by Lars Muhl about his spiritual mentor Calle de Montségur, also known as the Seer.
The Seer, Calle de Montsegúr, was capable of not only diagnosing and curing people with distant healing, no matter where they were on the globe, but was also able to read ‘The Book of Life’, where the destiny of mankind is recorded.
Lars Muhl became an apprentice to The Seer after he healed Lars from a debilitating long-term illness that no doctor could diagnose. The film is based on unique footage of The Seer recorded by Lars when they first met in 1998, and covers the three years Lars was an apprentice to The Seer.
This is an intimate first-hand account of The Seer in his element at the sacred mountain of Montsegur in southwestern France. We are with him in his home in Fuengirola in southern Spain as he is treating patients with distant healing. Some of the film footage is filmed with a hidden camera. The film is an opportunity to journey with Lars through his initiations by one of the most important healers of our time.
The Seer shares several messages vital to understanding the current state of the world and changing the status quo.
https://www.larsmuhl.dk/
Free streaming of Lars Muhl's documentary film ‘The Seer’ in various languages, 3-4 April 2021
I have once again chosen to give free access to my documentary film about my spiritual mentor the seer Calle Montségur.
The film will be available for 24 hours at Easter, so everyone will have a chance to see it worldwide and commemorate the resurrection of the world.
The Seer’s message that joy is healing is more relevant than ever. The intention of watching the film at the same time is to create a common space for healing, presence and unity. Therefore, it will not be possible to watch the film at other times.
Danish film: https://vimeo.com/375363629
English film: https://vimeo.com/354876796
French film: https://vimeo.com/388567503
German film https://vimeo.com/527824171
You can watch the trailer for the film in English here: https://vimeo.com/282215435
Description:
A rare and beautiful documentary by Lars Muhl about his spiritual mentor Calle de Montségur, also known as the Seer.
The Seer, Calle de Montsegúr, was capable of not only diagnosing and curing people with distant healing, no matter where they were on the globe, but was also able to read ‘The Book of Life’, where the destiny of mankind is recorded.
Lars Muhl became an apprentice to The Seer after he healed Lars from a debilitating long-term illness that no doctor could diagnose. The film is based on unique footage of The Seer recorded by Lars when they first met in 1998, and covers the three years Lars was an apprentice to The Seer.
This is an intimate first-hand account of The Seer in his element at the sacred mountain of Montsegur in southwestern France. We are with him in his home in Fuengirola in southern Spain as he is treating patients with distant healing. Some of the film footage is filmed with a hidden camera. The film is an opportunity to journey with Lars through his initiations by one of the most important healers of our time.
The Seer shares several messages vital to understanding the current state of the world and changing the status quo.
https://www.larsmuhl.dk/
Free streaming of Lars Muhl's documentary film ‘The Seer’ in various languages, 3-4 April 2021
I have once again chosen to give free access to my documentary film about my spiritual mentor the seer Calle Montségur.
The film will be available for 24 hours at Easter, so everyone will have a chance to see it worldwide and commemorate the resurrection of the world.
The Seer’s message that joy is healing is more relevant than ever. The intention of watching the film at the same time is to create a common space for healing, presence and unity. Therefore, it will not be possible to watch the film at other times.
Danish film: https://vimeo.com/375363629
English film: https://vimeo.com/354876796
French film: https://vimeo.com/388567503
German film https://vimeo.com/527824171
You can watch the trailer for the film in English here: https://vimeo.com/282215435
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