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NEW GIANT LAVA Eruption in Iceland. Fagradalsfjall Volcano Eruption (May 21, 2021)
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30 views • May 22, 2021
UPDATE! Fagradalsfjall Volcanic Eruption in Iceland 2021. Yesterday, around noon, a huge lava river began streaming just behind the eastern protective wall that had been built near the lava stream by Fagradalsfjall mountain, Southwest Iceland, mbl is reports. It turns out that lava from the lava lake farther uphill is flowing through underground channels toward the edge of the lava field.
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