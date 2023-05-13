Create New Account
Russia is winning the war - Ukraine ammunition depot EXPLOSION May 13, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 19 hours ago |

The Invisible Holy Angels LOVE detonating ALL ammunition depots around the Globe.  You were all warned.  Get a longer marshmallow stick.Ukraine is LOSING this war. For God is against them. God is against the ukraine nazi regime. God is putting an END to the media deception and lies. God is using Putin to put the ukraine nazi regime in its place. Soon this will be apparent to everyone!

News article

Keywords
godrussiatestimonyexplosionwarnaziapocalypseukrainenatorevelationschapter 11the two witnessesholy angelstestimonyofthetwowitnesseskhmelnitskyzelinksy

