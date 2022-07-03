From Inflation Fears To Deflationary Terror: Don't Panic, Be Resilient | John Rubino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Atlanta Fed's GDP data, a recession has likely started. The stock market has had the worst first half of the year in half a century. "You want to prepare for the world becoming more and more unpredictable," says John Rubino, founder of DollarCollapse.com. He expects inflation to change to deflationary pressures in many sectors. "Resilience and self-sufficiency are the terms you want to take with you from this."