© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Lockstep A Rockefeller Document - 032722
Follow
0
Share
Report
163 views • March 27, 2022
Thanks to Watchman's Duty on Rumble for this video.
So many more links were provided there, so I recommend going where I found this video. https://rumble.com/vymgsn-operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document.html
There is no stopping what the Lord has started this is the beginning of the end. the Lord will return soon. Prepare for what's coming.
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
http://theamericanproject.weebly.com/uploads/2/4/2/7/24276066/protocols_of_zion.pdf
https://realnewsuk.com/2021/Rockefeller.pdf
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf
Lockstep Treasury CDR PIA QA Report
https://treasury.gov.au/sites/default/files/2019-03/t361555-Lockstep_Treasury-20190301.pdf
https://ideasdailynet.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf
2010: Rockefeller’s ‘Operation Lockstep’ Predicted 2020 ‘Lockdown’
https://www.reteccp.org/NWO/lockstep2.pdf
The Cov-Plan / Rockefeller Lockstep 2010
https://ceicunoi.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/transcript-the-covid-plan_rockefeller-lockstep-2010.pdf
The Mysterious Lockstep Doctrine and the Future of Judicial Federalism in Illinois
https://www.luc.edu/media/lucedu/law/students/publications/llj/pdfs/anderson.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP WARNING
https://rumble.com/vy8nsz-operation-lockstep-warning.html
The presumption is strong that the Protocols were issued, or reissued, at the First Zionist Congress held at Basle in 1897 under the presidency of the Father of Modern Zionism, the late Theodore Herzl.
The book in which the Protocols are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905.
A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception, August 10, 1906.
The possession of a copy by anyone in Soviet land was a crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s of being shot on sight.
The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols.
The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery.
OPERATION LOCKSTEP – A ROCKEFELLER DOCUMENT
https://b-skeptical.info/operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document/
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development [ 2010 ]
They told us 4 years ago about their plans
Brace Yourself For 'The Great Reset'
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/05/31/mauldin-brace-yourself-for-the-great-reset/?sh=2425bafe5d38
lockstep-2010
https://thecollapseexperiment.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010.pdf
Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door
DON'T SAY THAT COULD NEVER HAPPEN IN AMERICA!!
The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed
Isolation/Quarantine Facilities
Department of Community and Human Services
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/community-human-services/COVID/shelter-response.aspx?fbclid=IwAR237xW5_OirvomYlGxwscyJpVe12CQyf9qMS8bBZSPHLwH3gcR2I-1qnOQ
Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door
https://rumble.com/vn1px9-rockefeller-cov-action-plan-and-the-nwo-website-as-the-cdc-goes-door-to-doo.html
Martial Law to Be Implemented Between Oct. 8-16 in Canada! Australia, USA, World to Follow?!
https://rumble.com/vna339-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-in-canada-australia-usa-wor.html
here's the pdf
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE
Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed
So many more links were provided there, so I recommend going where I found this video. https://rumble.com/vymgsn-operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document.html
There is no stopping what the Lord has started this is the beginning of the end. the Lord will return soon. Prepare for what's coming.
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
http://theamericanproject.weebly.com/uploads/2/4/2/7/24276066/protocols_of_zion.pdf
https://realnewsuk.com/2021/Rockefeller.pdf
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf
Lockstep Treasury CDR PIA QA Report
https://treasury.gov.au/sites/default/files/2019-03/t361555-Lockstep_Treasury-20190301.pdf
https://ideasdailynet.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf
2010: Rockefeller’s ‘Operation Lockstep’ Predicted 2020 ‘Lockdown’
https://www.reteccp.org/NWO/lockstep2.pdf
The Cov-Plan / Rockefeller Lockstep 2010
https://ceicunoi.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/transcript-the-covid-plan_rockefeller-lockstep-2010.pdf
The Mysterious Lockstep Doctrine and the Future of Judicial Federalism in Illinois
https://www.luc.edu/media/lucedu/law/students/publications/llj/pdfs/anderson.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP WARNING
https://rumble.com/vy8nsz-operation-lockstep-warning.html
The presumption is strong that the Protocols were issued, or reissued, at the First Zionist Congress held at Basle in 1897 under the presidency of the Father of Modern Zionism, the late Theodore Herzl.
The book in which the Protocols are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905.
A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception, August 10, 1906.
The possession of a copy by anyone in Soviet land was a crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s of being shot on sight.
The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols.
The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery.
OPERATION LOCKSTEP – A ROCKEFELLER DOCUMENT
https://b-skeptical.info/operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document/
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development [ 2010 ]
They told us 4 years ago about their plans
Brace Yourself For 'The Great Reset'
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/05/31/mauldin-brace-yourself-for-the-great-reset/?sh=2425bafe5d38
lockstep-2010
https://thecollapseexperiment.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010.pdf
Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door
DON'T SAY THAT COULD NEVER HAPPEN IN AMERICA!!
The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed
Isolation/Quarantine Facilities
Department of Community and Human Services
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/community-human-services/COVID/shelter-response.aspx?fbclid=IwAR237xW5_OirvomYlGxwscyJpVe12CQyf9qMS8bBZSPHLwH3gcR2I-1qnOQ
Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door
https://rumble.com/vn1px9-rockefeller-cov-action-plan-and-the-nwo-website-as-the-cdc-goes-door-to-doo.html
Martial Law to Be Implemented Between Oct. 8-16 in Canada! Australia, USA, World to Follow?!
https://rumble.com/vna339-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-in-canada-australia-usa-wor.html
here's the pdf
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE
Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.