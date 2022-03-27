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Operation Lockstep A Rockefeller Document - 032722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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163 views • March 27, 2022
Thanks to Watchman's Duty on Rumble for this video.
So many more links were provided there, so I recommend going where I found this video. https://rumble.com/vymgsn-operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document.html

There is no stopping what the Lord has started this is the beginning of the end. the Lord will return soon. Prepare for what's coming.

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION

http://theamericanproject.weebly.com/uploads/2/4/2/7/24276066/protocols_of_zion.pdf

https://realnewsuk.com/2021/Rockefeller.pdf

Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development

rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf

Lockstep Treasury CDR PIA QA Report

https://treasury.gov.au/sites/default/files/2019-03/t361555-Lockstep_Treasury-20190301.pdf

https://ideasdailynet.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/rockefeller-foundation-operation-lockstep.pdf

2010: Rockefeller’s ‘Operation Lockstep’ Predicted 2020 ‘Lockdown’

https://www.reteccp.org/NWO/lockstep2.pdf

The Cov-Plan / Rockefeller Lockstep 2010

https://ceicunoi.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/transcript-the-covid-plan_rockefeller-lockstep-2010.pdf

The Mysterious Lockstep Doctrine and the Future of Judicial Federalism in Illinois

https://www.luc.edu/media/lucedu/law/students/publications/llj/pdfs/anderson.pdf

OPERATION LOCKSTEP WARNING

https://rumble.com/vy8nsz-operation-lockstep-warning.html

The presumption is strong that the Protocols were issued, or reissued, at the First Zionist Congress held at Basle in 1897 under the presidency of the Father of Modern Zionism, the late Theodore Herzl.

The book in which the Protocols are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905.
A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception, August 10, 1906.
The possession of a copy by anyone in Soviet land was a crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s of being shot on sight.
The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols.
The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery.

OPERATION LOCKSTEP – A ROCKEFELLER DOCUMENT

https://b-skeptical.info/operation-lockstep-a-rockefeller-document/

Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development [ 2010 ]

They told us 4 years ago about their plans

Brace Yourself For 'The Great Reset'

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/05/31/mauldin-brace-yourself-for-the-great-reset/?sh=2425bafe5d38

lockstep-2010

https://thecollapseexperiment.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010.pdf

Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door
DON'T SAY THAT COULD NEVER HAPPEN IN AMERICA!!

The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed

Isolation/Quarantine Facilities
Department of Community and Human Services

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/community-human-services/COVID/shelter-response.aspx?fbclid=IwAR237xW5_OirvomYlGxwscyJpVe12CQyf9qMS8bBZSPHLwH3gcR2I-1qnOQ

Rockefeller COV Action Plan & the NWO Website as the CDC goes door to door

https://rumble.com/vn1px9-rockefeller-cov-action-plan-and-the-nwo-website-as-the-cdc-goes-door-to-doo.html

Martial Law to Be Implemented Between Oct. 8-16 in Canada! Australia, USA, World to Follow?!

https://rumble.com/vna339-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-in-canada-australia-usa-wor.html

here's the pdf

https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf

This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE

Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.

The Internment Camps!' Strike Teams Being Hired to Hunt Down Un Jabbed
Keywords
freedomnwounited nationsrockefelleragenda 21agenda 30starve us to deathkill vaccines
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